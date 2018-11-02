Teen charged in wreck that killed 16-year-old Christiansburg girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A 16-year-old Christiansburg boy is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on July 22 along Mudpike Road. The car ran off the road and went down an embankment.

Ashlyn Poole, a passenger, died at the scene and the driver, Alex Leonard, was seriously hurt.

Over the summer, many people at a church vigil spoke of how close Poole and Leonard were to each other. They were seen in many photos on social media together, standing next to each other.

Leonard did not have a license, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Charges were placed after DNA evidence establishing the boy as the driver.

Evidence also indicated that the car was traveling at more than double the speed limit.

