Teen flown to hospital after being hit in front of Pulaski County High School

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

A teenager had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a car near Pulaski County High School.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Cougar Trail Road and Mountain View Drive just before 8 a.m. Tuesday for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, deputies found a teenage boy who was in need of medical attention. A 2016 Ford van was in the road.

According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was trying to cross the street to get to the high school. He was hit by the passenger's side view mirror of the van.

The teenager was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center, where a helicopter took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Neither distracted driving or speed appear to be factors in this incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are still investigating but so far, no one has been charged.

Cougar Trail Road is now back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

There is a large police presence near Pulaski County High School on Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers say Cougar Trail Road is closed leading down to the high school.

Virginia State Police is working a crash nearby, but it is not related to this incident.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew on the way to learn more.

