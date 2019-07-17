Texas man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - A Texas man died in a crash that left him and his motorcycle 30 feet down an embankment off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County.

Authorities say dispatchers received a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday reporting a motorcycle crash near mile marker 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

When deputies arrived, they found Ronald Campbell, 73, of Sanger, Texas, dead about 30 feet down an embankment with his motorcycle.

Early investigations show that Campbell was going southbound with his son-in-law when the son-in-law noticed that Campbell was no longer behind him.

When he couldn't find Campbell, the son-in-law rode to the nearest Sheriff's Department to report Campbell missing.

Authorities say no additional information is available.

