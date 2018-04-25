The Children's Museum of Blacksburg is moving

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A new tenant is coming to the New River Valley Mall.

The Children's Museum of Blacksburg plans on moving locations this November. The new and larger space will cost $1.2 million and has already begin its fundraising efforts.

Plans for relocation have been in the works for the past year to move into the new 15,000 square foot space. The cost of admission will go up after the move.

“We have had a generous contribution from the Blacksburg Lion’s Breakfast Club to start our fundraising efforts and they currently issued a $60,000 matching grant in addition to a $40,000 cash gift,” said Executive Director Sarah Hanks.

“So if individuals are interested in donating, their money will be matched dollar to dollar,” said Hanks.

The museum will also be receiving a new name and logo which will be announced in the next few weeks.





