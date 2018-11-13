The First Turkey Trot coming to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - A new Thanksgiving tradition will get people up and running in the New River Valley. The inaugural Blacksburg Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving morning.

The 5K will start downtown and go through the surrounding neighborhood. Organizers who hold similar events in other parts of Virginia said it's a highly anticipated event in Blacksburg.

"We gauged interest from some of the runners in the community and it seemed like a great opportunity to host an event like this to create a tradition in Blacksburg on Thanksgiving morning. Really, it came from people who live in the community and Blacksburg that reached out and said, 'Hey, let's make this tradition happen," said Kevin Gibson, co-founder of VA Momentum.

You can walk or run the course. So far, more than 800 people have signed up. For more information on the event, visit this link:

https://www.vamomentum.com/blacksburg-details.html

