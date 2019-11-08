The String Cheese Incident announced as new FloydFest headliner

FLOYD, Va. - After CeeLo Green was removed as FloydFest's original headliner due to backlash, the festival has announced a new act to fill the spot.

The String Cheese Incident will headline two days of FloydFest 2020 Vision Quest, which lasts from July 22 to July 26.

The band is bsaed out of Colorado and plays several types of music, ranging from rock to reggae and psychedelia.

Original headliner CeeLo Green was removed from the festival less than a day after the first lineup announcement due to negative reaction.

Organizer Kris Hodges took to Facebook Saturday morning, explaining the decision.

"It is from deep reflection that I write to you today. I have given great thought to the many voices that were in opposition of CeeLo Green’s appearance at FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest. You see, as the talent buyer, I take the musical choices very seriously, for I truly love all forms of music. There’s a great power and message in music. A power and message that seems to transcend the world’s seeming negativity. However, there is also great consequence in our behaviors, both collectively and individually. When I booked CeeLo Green I had no knowledge of his past history outside of his incredible contributions to music. However, you have spoken, and I have listened. Listening is what I do for a living and make no mistake, it’s difficult to hear through the cacophony of noise in today’s world. FloydFest was created as a space where all voices are heard. We only wish to celebrate the incredible journey that is life. We seek to raise our spirits as we navigate our trials and tribulations in a dream made real so that we can and will overcome our lesser selves in order to dance and be grateful for this incredible opportunity. With that said, I have decided to remove CeeLo Green from the coming FloydFest’s lineup in hopes that we all give pause to forgive ourselves and each other as we seek to create a better and more peaceful world. I only ask that we all take time to love one another, for no one on this beautiful planet is free from making mistakes. Now, without further ado, let’s get this party started. Stay tuned, as we have many wonderful headliners and additions yet to be announced!"

With so much love,

-Kris Hodges

For those like Hodges, who may be unfamiliar with the singer's past, in 2012 he faced date-rape allegations after a woman, who said she woke up naked in Green's bed, accused him of putting drugs in her drink, according to USA Today.

The news outlet also reports that in 2014, Green pleaded no contest to a felony count of furnishing Ecstasy.

Green entered a special plea in which he maintained his innocence in the case and was sentenced to three years of formal probation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.