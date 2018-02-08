'This is Us' prompts safety reminder from Christiansburg Fire Department

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - One of the most-watched shows on television is highlighting the importance of fire safety.

Sunday's episode of "This is Us" was tragic in more ways than one, and now, local firefighters want to help you avoid such deadly mistakes.

According to this new video by the Christiansburg Fire Department, Jack Pearson made several critical errors while trying to escape the flames.

In addition to not going back into a burning building, firefighters say you should also make sure you have working smoke alarms.

Fire Chief Billy Hanks said, "Making sure your smoke detectors are operable, checking them once a month, changing batteries with Daylight Saving [Time] when you turn clocks back or forward, have a working smoke detector -- being sure that smoke detector works."

You should also have a fire safety plan for your family.

