Three arrested after string of robberies, police chase

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Deputies have arrested three people accused of stealing an SUV and robbing three businesses before leading authorities on a chase.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the I-81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County, which is located off of exit 86.

The clerk told deputies that two men with guns came into the store and demanded money. The men left the store after taking cash and energy drinks, according to the sheriff's office.

The clerk told deputies that the men got into a white SUV, heading north on I-81 toward Pulaski County.

A Pulaski County deputy and a state trooper spotted a white Ford Expedition that was traveling north near the Wythe County line. When they tried to stop the SUV, the driver sped up. The Christiansburg Police Department successfully used spike strips at the 120 mile marker, and the driver continued driving on the rims at 60 to 65 mph, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Sixteen miles later, the driver wrecked into the median in Roanoke County. Two men and a woman were taken into custody.

The SUV was stolen from Orangeburg, South Carolina, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Christyen Elijah Sumpter, 26, of Florida, and Michael Anthony Wilson, 24, of Florida, are both charged with robbery, use of a gun in commission of a felony, brandishing a gun, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Parla Isel Pineda Oserio, 23, of Florida, is charged with robbery principal in the second, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

There are more charges from other jurisdictions in reference to the chase through Pulaski, Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

On Monday, police in South Carolina responded to a report that two men took a woman to an ATM at gunpoint. After she withdrew money, the men stole her white Ford Expedition.

These three suspects and the SUV were also allegedly involved in a robbery in Charlotte that same day. The suspects were still wearing the same clothing from the Charlotte robbery when they robbed the I-81 Travel Plaza, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Police in Jonesville, North Carolina also reached out to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office. They believe that these suspects robbed a gas station off of I-77 Exit 79 on Monday evening.

The robbery in Wythe County is still under investigation. Agencies across several states are working together to process evidence to link these suspects to crimes committed from Florida to Virginia.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.