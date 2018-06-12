Three employees hospitalized after fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a flash fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant on Monday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., there was a fire at one of the production buildings, when nitrocellulose material in the drying process combusted and caused a flash fire, according to RAAP spokesman Charles Saks.

By 8:11 p.m. crews extinguished the fire and the incident was contained.

All production has been suspended and BAE Systems communications manager Christopher Finley said all other personnel is safe.

