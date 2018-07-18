Three new road projects could be making its way to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. - Christiansburg is looking to make traffic run more smoothly with three new projects.

Town council just approved proposals for a new park and ride lot, improvement of traffic flow and completion of a ramp with a unanimous vote.

The town is prepared for the possible change.

“Anytime you deal with construction on a major interstate, yeah, it's going to be a little bit of down time, it's going to be a little confusing and there will be slow downs and stoppages," said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber.

The town does not have the final say in the plans, but the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, MPO for short, was required to get the town's approval.

The new park and ride is estimated to cost $4 million and will be located off 1-81 at the Route 8 exit.

That same exit will also see interchange changes.

“The MPO’s requesting funding to upgrade the interchange access there at Route 8, so that they can reduce that and hopefully people can get through there quicker, easier and safer,” said Metropolitan planning organization executive director Dan Brugh.

MPO is now in the process of submitting the proposal to VDOT in hopes it will be approved.

The timeline on when this construction could start for these projects is not set in stone.

"So we split it into two different projects and that was really in working with VDOT about how to get the best scoring possible," said Brugh.

Without a good score from VDOT, residents will not see construction here.



