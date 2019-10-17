Three sentenced for using stolen car, BB guns to rob Wythe County I-81 travel plaza

ABINGDON, Va. - The three people who previously pleaded guilty to using a stolen car and BB guns to rob Wythe County I-81 travel plaza have been sentenced.

Prosecutors say that on May 28, 2018, someone in South Carolina picked up Christyen Sumpter, Perla Pineda-Osorio and Michael Wilson, who all posed as hitchhikers. The trio then reportedly pulled guns on the driver and demanded he take them to several ATMs to withdraw money from his account.

According to the Department of Justice, Sumpter, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison; Wilson, 25, was sentenced to 12 years in prison; and Pinedo-Osoria, 25, was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in prison.

Authorities say after the trio took the man's money, they abandoned him on the side of the road and stole his car. They then reportedly went to Charlotte and robbed a convenience store. Prosecutors say they also robbed a convenience store in Jonesville, North Carolina.

Later that night, the trio committed another robbery at the I-81 travel plaza in Wythe County, according to prosecutors.

Soon after, law enforcement spotted the stolen car and a high-speed chase began. The car eventually crashed and the three were taken into custody.

The guns were recovered, and although they looked like real guns, authorities say they were BB guns.

The trio pleaded guilty to charges of one count each of robbery by threatening physical violence, transporting a vehicle in interstate commerce knowing the same vehicle was stolen, and conspiracy to commit robbery, possess a motor vehicle that had crossed a state boundary after being stolen and transporting in interstate commerce a vehicle that had been stolen.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.