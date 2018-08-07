Three wanted after beating up, robbing 51-year-old man in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski police officers are searching for two men and a woman after they say the trio beat up and robbed a 51-year-old man.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. on the Dora Highway trail in the vicinity of Heritage Park.

The man was approached by the group and after several minutes passed they beat him up, robbed him and ran away from the scene, according to police.

The man received minor injuries that did not require immediate medical attention and was helped by someone who lived nearby.

