Tim Kaine delivers message to Radford University graduates

RADFORD, Va. - As schools all around the commonwealth honor graduates this weekend, Radford University welcomed one of Virginia's top lawmakers to add some inspiration to the festivities.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia, spoke to nearly 2,000 graduates Saturday during commencement about youth leadership and activism.

"Politics, a divided media, a whole set of social circumstances seem to pull us apart, but that's where youth leadership becomes so necessary," Kaine told the crowd. "We're living in a moment where young people need to get active in order to challenge old ways of thinking and awaken us to new possibilities."

Kaine told the class that they're only headed up from here.

