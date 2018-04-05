Time Kaine holds gun violence panel in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine held a panel discussion in Blacksburg Wednesday to talk about gun violence.

Hundreds of students and community members packed the Lyric Theatre for the event.

Delegate Chris Hurst moderated the discussion, led by Kaine, along with Virginia Tech's threat assessment manager, a family member of one of the Virginia Tech shooting victims and a student activist.

Community members we spoke with said they were thankful for the opportunity.

"I think it's very important to engage our community and the general public, especially in an area where we've dealt with gun violence more than once, and I think it's a great opportunity for our youth to get involved and understand more," Flourette Ketner, a member of Moms Demand Action, said.

All of the panelists agreed they think we're closer to seeing real change when it comes to gun violence than ever before.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.