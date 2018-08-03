Second tornado warning issued for parts of Giles County

GILES COUNTY - The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning for parts of Giles County.

The new warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. while the first expires at 9 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Pearisburg VA, Narrows VA, Pembroke VA until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/enq3XVdZd0 — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 3, 2018

The warning covers central Giles County as well as southwestern Monroe County in West Virginia. Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke, Peterstown and Rich Creek are all in the warning area. At 8:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pearisburg, moving north at 10 mph.

Tornado Warning including Kire VA, Waiteville WV until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/webRAi1tTt — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 3, 2018

The first warning expires at 9 p.m. covers northeastern Giles County, as well as southeastern Monroe County in West Virginia. It was issued at 8:23 p.m. due to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located over Mountain Lake, moving at 10 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for part of the region until 9:15 p.m.

