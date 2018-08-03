New River Valley

Second tornado warning issued for parts of Giles County

Warning expires at 9 p.m.

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

GILES COUNTY - The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning for parts of Giles County.

The new warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. while the first expires at 9 p.m.

The warning covers central Giles County as well as southwestern Monroe County in West Virginia. Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke, Peterstown and Rich Creek are all in the warning area. At 8:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pearisburg, moving north at 10 mph.

 

 

 

The first warning expires at 9 p.m. covers northeastern Giles County, as well as southeastern Monroe County in West Virginia. It was issued at 8:23 p.m. due to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located over Mountain Lake, moving at 10 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for part of the region until 9:15 p.m.

