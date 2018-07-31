Town of Blacksburg unveils new storm drain art murals

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The town of Blacksburg is celebrating some street makeovers.

On Tuesday, town leaders hosted a ribbon cutting for four storm drain art murals in downtown. With the help of the Blacksburg Regional Arts Association, the murals focus on protection of Stroubles Creek, "Nothing but rain down the drain," and protecting local wildlife habitat.

Leaders say the goal is to encourage more people to think about what goes into the water and help keep it clean.

"We've gotten so much positive feedback from citizens already. Folks are asking questions about what it is and what it means so we're excited to start the public engagement part of this initiative," said Carol Davis, sustainability manager for the town of Blacksburg.

Soon, each mural will have a QR code that when scanned, will take you to the town's website where you can learn about actions to protect water quality. The town also hopes to use the murals to encourage local schools to focus more on water quality and protection.



