WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing a traffic issue on I-81 North in Wythe County Monday morning.

State police are at mile marker 72 responding to the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m. The truck was carrying celery when it ran off the interstate and overturned in the median.

One northbound lane is closed.

No one was hurt. A dog was in the truck at the time, but it was not injured either.

Cleanup is underway.

