Tractor-trailer hauling pigs overturns on I-81, hurting at least 1 person

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - At least one person was hurt when a tractor-trailer loaded with livestock collided with a vehicle on I-81 in Wythe County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday near Exit 77.

The tractor-trailer and vehicle hit each other in the southbound lanes. This caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

State police say at least one person was hurt, but it isn't clear yet how badly.

Veterinarians helped to treat any pigs injured in the crash and made sure they were safely moved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

