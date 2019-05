MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a traffic issue on I-81 South on Wednesday morning.

The southbound left lane is blocked at mile marker 112 in Montgomery County, which is close to the Christiansburg Route 8 exit.

All southbound lanes were closed at one point in that area.

Expect delays.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.