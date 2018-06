PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Pulaski County.

The wreck is at mile marker 89, which is near the Route 11 exit.

The northbound lanes are closed. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

As of 10 a.m., there is a 4-mile backup.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.