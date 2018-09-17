Tree falls on Galax mobile home

GALAX, Va. - A tree fell on a mobile home in Galax late Sunday night after Florence brought heavy rain to the area.

It happened at the Country Club trailer park, which is near Poplar Knob Road.

The tree fell on a bedroom, and the man who lives there says it could have been deadly if he hadn't been renovating the home.

"I thank the Lord above that I wasn't living here because if I was, it could have killed me," Greg Crouse. "I have a little girl that means everything to me and she needs me."

No one was hurt, but the trailer is destroyed.

