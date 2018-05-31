Trial delayed for former Virginia Tech student arrested on weapons charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The trial for a former Virginia Tech student accused of illegally having an assault rifle has been delayed.

Yunsong Zhao's trial was scheduled to start Wednesday but was continued until this summer because Zhao wasn't in court.

His attorney said Zhao is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and they didn't transport him to Montgomery County for Wednesday's court date.

Police arrested the former freshman in January on felony weapons charges.

Zhao is now suing Virginia Tech and police, saying they violated his rights.

