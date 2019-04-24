Trio wanted in connection to credit card theft, fraud in Roanoke, Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a trio wanted in connection to debit and credit card theft and fraud in Roanoke and Christiansburg.

The suspects, believed to be one man and two women, allegedly target victims in busy stores and restaurants. They use the distractions of crowds to take victims' wallets from their purses and using the credit and debit cards before replacing the wallets.

Because of this tactic, the victims normally don't realize what's happened until they're told about the fraudulent charges.

Authorities say the suspects use the cards to buy gift cards and other merchandise.

The thefts in Christiansburg have happened in the Spradlin Farm Shopping Center and New River Valley Mall areas.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Gunter with the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-3131 ext. 318.

