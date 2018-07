MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The wreck is now cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A truck wreck is causing a backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County.

It happened at mile marker 121, which is fairly close to the Christiansburg exits. The northbound right lane is closed.

Traffic is backed up 6.5 miles, as of 10:25 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.