Two arrested after strong-armed robbery at gunpoint in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski police arrested two men as they attempted to drive away from the scene of a strong-armed robbery on Sunday evening.
Police say a man was approached on Deerfield Drive by Dorrien Miller and Meliza Prim, who then robbed him at gunpoint.
When police arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m, Miller and Prim attempted to drive away but were stopped and arrested.
The two were charged with armed robbery and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Additional charges may be pending.
