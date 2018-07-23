Two arrested after strong-armed robbery at gunpoint in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski police arrested two men as they attempted to drive away from the scene of a strong-armed robbery on Sunday evening.

Police say a man was approached on Deerfield Drive by Dorrien Miller and Meliza Prim, who then robbed him at gunpoint.

When police arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m, Miller and Prim attempted to drive away but were stopped and arrested.

The two were charged with armed robbery and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.