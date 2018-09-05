Two arrested, more than 60 gallons of illegal alcohol, cocaine, marijuana seized in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested two people and say they found cocaine, marijuana and more than 60 gallons of suspected illegal alcohol after executing a search warrant in Floyd County.

On Friday, members of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Virginia State Police, executed a search warrant at 157 Sams Road in connection with a long-term drug investigation.

While there, authorities seized a significant amount of cocaine, marijuana, more than 60 gallons of suspected illegal alcohol and a firearm, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control was brought in due to the amount of alcohol found.

Kerby Dehart and Sandra Thornton were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Dehart is being held without bond, while Thornton is being held in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.

