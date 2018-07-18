Two Christiansburg restaurants approved for permit regarding noise ordinance

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Two Christiansburg restaurants have received the OK from town leaders on the noise ordinance.

Last week, the Town Council approved permits for Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack, both owned by Marie and Jared March.

The town changed its noise ordinance this spring to introduce decibel limits as a way of enforcing the ordinance. The permit allows businesses to work around that as long as the town and business make an agreement.

Marie March said Due South and Fatback are allowed to go 10 decibels over the noise ordinance and they don't foresee any complaints. March said after all the back-and-forth, it's a relief to have a resolution.

"Eventually, it turned out to be OK. We got our permit and here we are having live bands and the whole area is supporting us tremendously," said March.

So far, Fatback has done about five outdoor events this summer.



