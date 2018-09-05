Two dead after fatal crash involving dump truck in Shawsville

SHAWSVILLE, Va. - Two people are dead after a crash in Montgomery County just before 3:15 p.m. today, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a head-on crash between a dump truck and a utility van in the 600 block of Alleghany Spring Road.

After deputies arrived, they confirmed that the drivers of the two cars involved were dead.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of either driver.

Traffic on Alleghany Spring Road is currently being detoured.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.