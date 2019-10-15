Two facing total of 33 federal charges after string of break-ins in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Two people are facing more than 30 federal charges in connection to a string of local break-ins, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, authorities say the Sheriff's Office received reports of five different break-ins in the Sportsman's Circle area of Big Stoney Creek.

Authorities arrested one of the suspects involved on an unrelated warrant in Pulaski, where several stolen items were found in a hotel room.

Craig Snider, 36, is charged with five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of conspiracy to break and enter, three counts of petit larceny, one county of grand larceny, three counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony. He is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Sarah Taylor, 26, has been charged with five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of conspiracy to break and enter, four counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested Taylor on Oct. 12 and she is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pressed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.