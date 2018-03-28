Two hospitalized after chemical incident at Montgomery County business

ELLISTON, Va. - Two people were taken to the hospital after routine chemical work in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Pro Chem on Monday afternoon after two workers inside the building were overcome by exposure, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel removed the workers from the building, conducted decontamination and then transported the two people workers to area hospitals.

One was taken to Lewis Gale Montgomery, the other to Roanoke Memorial.

Both are expected to fully recover.

OSHA was contacted regarding the incident.

Emergency responders with the Elliston Fire Department, Shawsville Rescue Squad and the Roanoke Regional HazMat team responded to the scene, as well as the Montgomery County Emergency Services coordinator.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.