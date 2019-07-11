Two hospitalized after passenger pinned under tractor-trailer on I-77 in Wythe County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County pinned a passenger under the truck.

Police say the crash happened at mile marker 141 on I-77 around 2:18 a.m. Troopers believe the crash was caused by heavy fog.

The tractor-trailer is a tanker but was not hauling any hazardous material at the time of the accident, according to police.

Authorities say the southbound right lane will be blocked for several hours due to crash cleanup.

ORIGINAL STORY

