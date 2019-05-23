Two in Narrows arrested, charged with having meth

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Two people from Narrows are in jail after being arrested for having meth, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Westview Street in Narrows.

The Sheriff's Office says during the search they arrested Dana Marie Brogan, 37, and James Julius Johnson, 31, each on a charge of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

Deputies also found meth and various drug paraphernalia at the Westview Street residence.

Brogan and Johnston are currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

