Deputies searching for two inmates who escaped a work detail in Pearisburg

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Giles County deputies are searching for two inmates who escaped from a work detail in Pearisburg Saturday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, John Haynes and Ronald Dalton II stole a car from the detail area in the 300 block of Thomas Drive, and are believed to have left the area.
Deputies say the stolen car is a silver 2006 Ford Taurus with tinted windows; it has Virginia license plate 173590L.
Both are now wanted for grand larceny and escape.
Giles County deputies gave us these descriptions of the inmates:
Haynes: 45-year-old man from Cana, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Haynes has a prosthetic leg.
Dalton: 36-year-old man from Dugspur, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Both were last seen wearing Carhartt-style work overalls and coats.
Anyone who happens to come into contact with these two is asked to stay away but call police immediately.
