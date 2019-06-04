Two hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Giles County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Route 100 in Giles County. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and the motorcyclist was wearing the proper helmet, according to state police.

The crash is still under investigation and authorities say charges are pending.

