MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Crews rescued two people from a car in floodwaters in Elliston Monday.

The Elliston Volunteer Fire Department rescued two people from a small car, according to the Fire Department.

Credit: Elliston Vol. Fire Chief Clyde Hodges.

The Christiansburg Fire Department, Shawsville Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police also were involved in the rescue operation.

