Two teens charged in Radford armed robbery

LEFT TO RIGHT: David Bishop and Jylin Nowlin

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police have arrested two teens who are accused in an armed robbery.

18-year-old Dublin resident Jaylin Nowlin and 19-year-old Radford resident David Marcel Bishop are now charged in a robbery that happened on Fairfax Street back in June.

They are both charged with accessory armed burglary, wearing a mask, conspiracy to commit robbery, gun charges, and conspiracy to commit armed burglary.

Nowlin and Bishop are being held in the New River Valley Jail without bond.

