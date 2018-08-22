Uber Eats set to launch in Blacksburg, Christiansburg Thursday

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Uber Eats is expanding its global presence to the New River Valley.

Starting Thursday, Uber Eats will launch in Blacksburg and Christiansburg, offering food delivery from more than a dozen restaurants, including Macado’s Restaurant, Lucie Monroe’s Mediterranean Cafe and Bull and Bones, among others.

Uber Eats give people an easy way to order delivery, gives opportunities to Uber driver partners and helps restaurants connect with more customers.

Uber Eats customers can count on fast delivery, with average delivery times around 35 minutes after placing an order.

Here’s how Uber Eats works for customers:

Download the app (iOS or Android) or head to www.UberEATS.com Pick delivery location - Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered Find the perfect meal - Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find exactly what you are craving Place your order - Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you Track the progress of the delivery - Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination

The Uber Eats app is free to download and has been built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride.

Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities. The app, available for both devices, is free to download.

