BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Drivers on US-460 West in Bedford County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there is a car on fire on US-460 West near Pisagh Road in Bedford County.

As of 4:59 p.m., VDOT reports all westbound lanes are closed.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.