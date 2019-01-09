VDOT: 460 bypass off-ramp should be open by summer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Drivers in the New River Valley will have to wait a few more months for a highway ramp that's supposed to help alleviate traffic.

VDOT said the off-ramp on the 460 bypass near the North Franklin Street interchange in Christiansburg will open by summer.

The goal is to help cut back on traffic in the area, which is prone to congestion.

The ramp is nearing completion, but there's still work to be done.

"We will need to put in some additional signage, some lighting is going to be installed and then, of course, we'll be doing the striping. And the striping, once we get warm enough weather, we'll be able to lay those stripes down and have the traffic tie in together," VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward said.

Ward said the project, which started last June, could wrap up sooner than expected.

