Truck hauling paint catches fire, causing major backup on I-81 South

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - A big rig hauling paint caught fire overnight, causing a major backup on I-81 South.

Two southbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 75, which is close to the Route 11 East Main Street exit in Wythe County.

According to state police, a truck's brakes caught fire shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. The truck was hauling nearly 600 containers of Sherwin-Williams paint.

State police are on the scene and a hazmat crew will handle cleanup.

No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

No charges have been announced.

State police are hoping to have all lanes open by noon.

