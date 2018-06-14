Virginia Blood Services hosts drives to celebrate World Blood Donor Day

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. - Thursday is World Blood Donor Day and Virginia Blood Services got the word out by hosting blood drives.

Brittany Dixon is donating blood. It's something she does often, but today is special, it's World Blood Donor Day.

"I've done it about four or five times. I come back just because I love helping people and it's something that I'm able to do," said Dixon.

June 14 marks the worldwide celebration. Virginia Blood Services hosted two drives in the New River Valley Thursday. It's a time to thank donors, but also a reminder that the need for blood is urgent especially this time of year.

"Blood's needed 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But World Blood Donor Day is something that puts an extra amount of significance on the fact that we need blood in the summer," said Doug Rubel, regional account manager for Virginia Blood Services.

There is a blood shortage nationwide and here at home. Virginia Blood Services provides blood for Carilion hospitals and Veterans Affairs hospitals in southwest Virginia and West Virginia. Rubel encourages everyone to donate because each has a chance to save the lives of three patients.

"Every blood type is needed. Every blood type is in low supply right now on our shelves," said Rubel.





