Virginia Tech announcing prime location for Innovation Campus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - We will learn more on Monday about Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

The $1 billion campus in Northern Virginia is part of the Commonwealth's tech-talent package designed to attract Amazon.

The campus will be close to Amazon's HQ2 and will be near Metro and Amtrak stops. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a short drive or Metro ride away as well.

The campus will include academic classrooms, incubator space for new startups and research and development, offices for industry collaboration, and convening space for alumni events. The development plans call for public open space and ground-floor retail.

The first class of Innovation Campus master’s degree students will enroll in the fall of 2020 in existing space adjacent to where its new academic buildings will eventually be built. When complete in about 10 years, the campus will enroll 750 master’s candidates and hundreds of doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

