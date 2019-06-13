Virginia Tech basketball player Ty Outlaw will be in court over marijuana charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia Tech basketball player is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.
Ty Outlaw was charged in March with marijuana possession, a misdemeanor.
As we've reported, court documents show Blacksburg police noticed a "strong odor of burnt marijuana" coming from his apartment.
The next day, police searched it and found a white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge, and green plant material.
Outlaw was in California at the time and passed a drug test. He was allowed to play in the March Madness game against Duke University.
