Virginia Tech basketball player Ty Outlaw will be in court over marijuana charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia Tech basketball player is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

Ty Outlaw was charged in March with marijuana possession, a misdemeanor.

As we've reported, court documents show Blacksburg police noticed a "strong odor of burnt marijuana" coming from his apartment.

The next day, police searched it and found a white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge, and green plant material.

Outlaw was in California at the time and passed a drug test. He was allowed to play in the March Madness game against Duke University.

