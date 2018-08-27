Virginia Tech Board of Visitors votes to amend parental leave policy

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is changing its parental leave policy -- opening up benefits to fathers and foster parents.

At its meeting Monday, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved a resolution to implement "Parental Leave for Commonwealth Employees," an executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in June.

Virginia Tech will now offer eight weeks of paid parental leave to employees following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. Officials say the university has been working to change the policy for some time to benefit not only existing employees but future ones, too.

"It would attract people to come to Virginia Tech. It would help them stay longer at Virginia Tech. That's what we want to do -- attract the very best and retain the very best," said Mark Owczarski, assistant vice president for university relations.

During the meeting, the board also took steps to upgrade facilities for student athletes. Designs and concepts for a student nutrition center were approved and planning funds for the renovation of weight room facilities were also approved.



