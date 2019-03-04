Virginia Tech calls for names missing from the War Memorial Pylons

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After a new policy was passed, Virginia Tech officials have issued a call for any names of Hokies whose lives were lost during military conflict that aren't already on the Pylons.

The War Memorial Pylons are meant as a way to remember Hokies who have died during military conflict, starting with World War I.

The call from the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Alumni Association comes after a policy was passed to formalize the process of adding names to the Pylons.

Names and supporting documents are due to the corps alumni office by May 13, and details about the application process are online.

In order to be included on the Pylons, the person must have been an alumnus of Virginia Tech and must have died in the line of duty while serving the U.S. military during a war or state of conflict designated by Congress.

Once verified, any missing names may be added and a ceremony honoring their service and sacrifice will take place in the fall.

