Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance honors the 32 lives lost

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Twelve years ago today, tragedy struck Blacksburg.

At midnight, Hokies gathered for a candle lighting in front of Burress Hall followed by the names read aloud of the 32 people who died.

At 9:43 a.m. a moment of silence was held and members of the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad laid a wreath at the memorial. 9:43 a.m. marks the time the second attack began 12 years ago.

Some Hokies who graduated years ago, as well as family members of those who died and those who were students 12 years ago, returned to campus Tuesday.

Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets stood guard at the memorial for 32 minutes. One minute for each of the lives lost.

Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Virginia's governor at the time of the tragedy, released this statement Tuesday:

April 16, 2007 was the worst day of my life. Twelve years ago today, we lost 32 precious lives in the horrific shooting at Virginia Tech, leaving painful ripple effects across our Commonwealth to this day. In the dark days that followed, Anne and I joined with Hokies to mourn those we lost. We gave thanks to brave first responders who had seen the unforgettable horror of classrooms filled with bullet-riddled bodies, many with ringing cell phones in their pockets as frantic family members tried to reach them. We shed tears with loved ones of the victims and resolved to never, ever let something like this happen again. In the wake of this tragedy, we made some progress in Virginia to fix a flaw in the background record check system that allowed the shooter to purchase a weapon, but our efforts to further strengthen the background check system were blocked by some in the legislature. We have unfinished business to make our communities safer. After Virginia Tech, I had hoped and prayed there would never be a worse gun violence tragedy, yet we’ve seen horrific mass shootings in Las Vegas, Orlando, Newtown, Parkland, and countless other cities and towns. Congress has to stop being bystanders to the devastation that we’ve seen. Today, let us stand together to honor those we lost at Virginia Tech with commonsense action to reduce gun violence. This means working to implement universal background checks and keep weapons of war off our streets and out of our schools. We must take steps to help prevent another community from going through the unimaginable pain caused by the shooting at Virginia Tech.

