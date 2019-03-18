Virginia Tech fans hope Hokies can make a run in NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Many Virginia Tech fans are making plans to watch the Hokies play Friday night in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Thousands of people filled out their brackets Monday and some fans booked trips to travel across the country to watch Tech play in California.

This is the first time that the Hokies have made it to Big Dance three-straight years. They are a four seed and will face No. 13 seed Saint Louis around 9:30 or later Friday night in San Jose.

Fans said they’re hoping the team can make a run.

“It’s really exciting that, for my freshman year, we’re a four seed,” said Virginia Tech freshman Kristina Pratt.

Enthusiasm around the basketball team has been higher this year than in many years past.

“I think we have a shot at going the distance this year, so go Hokies,” Virginia Tech junior Nate Chirvix said.

The better-than-average year on the court comes after a down year for the football team.

“It’s been great because our football team was not that great this year so it was nice to have a change of pace and watch more than just football,” junior Kevin Conner said. “I just hope we can win in the first round this year. That’s the goal.”

Local restaurant managers said more people have been watching games there this season.

“This year has been the first big year we’ve had huge crowds for basketball too, which is great for business,” said Cameron Longmire, a manager at Sharkey’s.

They said Friday night’s game will be a boost for them.

“I’m expecting us to be packed honestly,” Longmire said.

Anyone looking online Monday at tickets and flights will need to be prepared to spend some money. Game tickets start around $100 and flights out of Roanoke for Thursday through Monday are north of $800.

The game will be broadcast on truTV Friday.

If they win, the Hokies could face another Virginia team Sunday. Liberty, a 12 seed, will face Tech if the Flames beat No. 5 seed Mississippi State Friday. That game is slated to tipoff at 7:27 p.m. Friday. Virginia Tech’s game is scheduled to start once it’s over.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.