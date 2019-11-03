Virginia Tech football fans cheer from home as Hokies take on Notre Dame in South Bend

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's a long way from Blacksburg to South Bend, but Virginia Tech fans cheered on their football team in the game versus Notre Dame as if they were in the stadium with the team.

Hundreds of people witnessed the Hokies' 21-20 loss to the Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon from bars and restaurants in Blacksburg.

The Virginia Tech team lost in their trip up to Indiana, but the fans back in Blacksburg remain impressed with how the team turned their season around leading up to the Notre Dame game.

"It's been incredible watching this team every year and watching us be successful," said Virginia Tech senior Brady Ryan. "This year has been no different, the boys have been making us proud all season."

"After the UNC game that went into six overtimes two weeks ago, people have been getting more and more excited about the season," said Cameron Longmire, who manages Sharkeys Wing and Rib Joint, where a full house watched Saturday's game. "It's not dead. We still have hope."

Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium next Saturday as they host nationally ranked Wake Forest.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.