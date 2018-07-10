Virginia Tech grad dies in U.S. Navy training exercise

A U.S. Navy sailor who died during a training exercise in the Mideast on Sunday graduated from Virginia Tech in 2017.

Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, died from injuries she suffered during small-boat training, according to the U.S. Navy.

Mitchell was medically evacuated to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, and was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. local time.

The Navy reports that no other sailors were injured during the exercise and the investigation is ongoing.

Mitchell was assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham.

