Virginia Tech honors moon landing anniversary with special exhibit

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a special exhibit.

For the next month, you can stop by the library to see "Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11.” It's one of the most extensive collections of documents, memorabilia and personal papers from the historic mission.

The exhibit is possible thanks in large part to Christopher Kraft, NASA's head of flight operations during Apollo 11 and a Virginia Tech alum.

The exhibit includes pictures, flight plans, training notes, medals and other rare items.

"It’s a piece of our history that really can't be found anywhere else. These are all unique and original materials. It helps us with future innovations and to remember what came before," Virginia Tech collections archivist Samantha Winn said.

The exhibit is located inside the Special Collections on the first floor of Newman Library. It runs through Aug. 16.

